2020 election: Race relations are now front-of-mind for voters

the issue now stands on par with the economy and health care near the top of campaign issues,” According to a brand new CNN ballot, “With 42% of Americans calling race relations extremely important to their vote for president this fall,,” writes CNN polling director Jenn Agiesta (emphasis mine).

Among these prioritizing race relations, there is a demographic and political break up. Most black voters name it extraordinarily vital: 61%. That’s a rise from the 34% of black voters who mentioned the identical in 2015.

Right now, 60% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning impartial voters say race relations are extraordinarily vital. Compare that with simply 18% of Republicans and Republican-leaners who mentioned the identical.

Let’s contextualize this ballot — it was taken June 2 by means of 5, reaching voters nationwide.

