2020 election: President Donald Trump’s muddled message isn’t working

When inquired about coronavirus deaths by a press reporter at the roundtable, Trump responded: “Well, I hate it anywhere, but if you look at other countries, other countries are doing terribly.”

And in another example of either rejection or a desire to intentionally misguide the American individuals, Trump stated Florida is “doing really well,” despite the fact that the state now has the 2nd greatest variety of coronavirus cases in all 50 states and reported record deaths for the 4th day on Friday.

Earlier in the day, despite the fact that Americans broadly his handling of the infection, Trump when again tweeted the ridiculous argument that if the United States “had no screening, or bad screening, …