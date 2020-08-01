2020 election: President Donald Trump’s muddled message isn’t working

The project’s marketing time out, with advertisements slated to resume Monday, comes as Americans are recoiling from Trump’s absence of management on the pandemic and there are less than 100 days to precede ElectionDay At a time when the nation is directly concentrated on the risk presented by Covid-19– the United States surpassed 4.5 million cases on Friday– Trump put his muddled message on complete display screen throughout a journey to Florida.
While speaking at a project occasion with regional constables, Trump– who once again did not use a mask– attempted to stir worry about presumptive Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden and contacts us to defund the authorities as participants did not socially range. He then minimized the more than 153,000 US deaths from coronavirus throughout a roundtable concentrated on both the infection and Hurricane Isaias with RepublicanGov Ron DeSantis.
When inquired about coronavirus deaths by a press reporter at the roundtable, Trump responded: “Well, I hate it anywhere, but if you look at other countries, other countries are doing terribly.”
And in another example of either rejection or a desire to intentionally misguide the American individuals, Trump stated Florida is “doing really well,” despite the fact that the state now has the 2nd greatest variety of coronavirus cases in all 50 states and reported record deaths for the 4th day on Friday.
Earlier in the day, despite the fact that Americans broadly his handling of the infection, Trump when again tweeted the ridiculous argument that if the United States “had no screening, or bad screening, …