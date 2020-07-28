2020 Election: In a reversal, Trump says he’ll accept GOP nomination in North Carolina

The President stated he would expose more specifics about his speech– consisting of the area– most likely by the end of this week or early next week.
The statement comes days after Trump announced prepares to hold convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida had actually been ditched. The convention had actually been relocated to The Sunshine State from Charlotte, North Carolina, afterGov Roy Cooper raised issues about holding public events throughout thecoronavirus pandemic
.
“I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right,” Trump stated at the White House onThursday “To have a big convention, it’s not the right time.”
“There’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe,” Trump stated.
Scaled back occasions would still be held in Charlotte, Trump likewise stated. He stated Republicans will prepare something “exciting,” however that it will be “nothing like having 25,000 people.”
The prepares to ditch occasions in Florida came as the variety of verified coronavirus cases spiked in the state.