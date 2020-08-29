2020 Election: Donald Trump’s message discipline vanishes a day after convention

But the restraint that Trump revealed on Thursday night in an uncommonly soft speech accepting the renomination of his celebration had actually disappeared by the time he touched down in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Friday night where he informed fans– who were not socially distanced and booed when the general public address commentators asked to use masks– that he did not hesitate to “wing it.”

After charging that Biden is “weak as hell” and an enabler of “rioters” and “anarchists,” Trump recommended that protesters in Washington, DC, who surrounded and buggedSen Rand Paul as he left the White House on Thursday night would have eliminated him if cops had actually not stepped in, and after that introduced a baseless new attack on Kamala Harris at a time when he’s dealing with a historic deficit with females.

“Joe Biden is coming out of the basement, because the poll numbers have totally swung — they’ve totally swung,” Trump stated, buffooning Biden’s statement Thursday that he would be resuming project occasionsafter Labor Day “Sleepy Joe is coming out. … Ten days! That’s like an eternity in Trumpville.”

He informed the crowd he wish to see the very first lady president, “but I don’t want to see a woman president get in to that position the way she’d do it” and “she’s not competent,” he stated, recommending his child rather: “They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka.’ I don’t blame you.”

“We’re going to win,” Trump informed the crowd outside a plane garage. “Does anybody have any doubt?” But there is. In reality, doubt …

