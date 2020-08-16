2020 Election: Cory Booker calls Trump a ‘bully’ after attacks against Kamala Harris

“This is something I think that many Americans know, I know for my family, is when you have African American women who are rising up in positions that there have never been African American women in before that people are going to viciously attack them on gender and race,” Booker informed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The previous 2020 Democratic governmental prospect likewise stated the attacks from Trump about his associate and buddy shows the President’s “demeaning and degrading” language he has actually utilized about Black Americans in the past, calling it not unexpected.

“What I don’t think Trump understands is that Kamala Harris has been fighting this fight her entire career rising to positions where she was the first African American woman in time and time again,” he stated. “So if there’s anybody that’s ready for this kind of mess, it’s Kamala Harris. And so Donald Trump can pick a fight if he wants. But he is the proverbial bully in the playground that is about to get knocked out when he steps up against this dynamic duo that will beat him in November.” Booker was describing the presumptive Joe Biden-Harris Democratic ticket for the November election.

Harris, …

