2020 election: Can majority rule survive America’s widening political divide?

In reality, over the previous twenty years, underlying functions in the American electoral system that benefit little states, such as the Electoral College and the two-senator-per-state rule, have actually enabled Republicans to consistently win control of the federal government while a majority of citizens chosenDemocrats
.
.
The American political system has actually long consisted of functions developed to constrain the capability of bulks to enforce their will– what John Adams, to name a few creators, called “the tyranny of the majority.” But the existing scenario is uncommon because it has actually regularly empowered a minority to drive the country’s program, notes Paul Pierson, a political researcher at the University of California atBerkeley
.
“What’s distinct now is not that bulks have a tough time getting their method; it’s that minorities have [the ability] to get their method,” states Pierson, co-author with Yale political researcher Jacob Hacker of the current book “Let Them Eat Tweets.”
The …