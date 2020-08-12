2020 election: Biden and Harris deliver first speech together as Democratic ticket in Delaware

Harris and Biden appeared together for the first time in Delaware, the day after Biden chose the California Democrat as his running mate, making history as the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to join a major political party’s ticket.

In the speech, Harris sharply criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, comparing the lives lost to Ebola, in which two Americans died, during former President Barack Obama and Biden’s administration. She also lambasted Trump’s handling of the economic fallout caused by the crisis.

“He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground,” she said of Trump.

“This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job,” Harris said. “Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world.”

The two speeches — first Biden, then Harris — served as introductions to the new Democratic ticket. But they also offered a preview of how Biden, Harris and their surrogates will attack Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s time in office during next week’s virtual Democratic National Convention and in the sprint to November’s general election that follows. Before introducing Harris, Biden said the election poses moral questions that Americans must answer. “Who are we as a nation?” Biden said. “What do we stand for? And most importantly, what do we want to be?” Beau Biden’s…

