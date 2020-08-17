2020 DNC convention live updates: Democrats prepare for virtual event; Trump heads to two swings states

August 17, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
Majority of Americans authorize of option of Harris as running mate
Among Democrats, 86 percent authorize of Harris’s choice, consisting of 64 percent who highly authorize. Among Republicans, 55 percent disapprove, with 46 percent highly disapproving. A bare bulk of independents– 52 percent– state they authorize, while 29 percent Biden’s choice.
The survey likewise discovers almost 8 in 10 Black Americans authorize of Harris’s choice as a running mate, consisting of half who authorize highly. Nearly two- thirds of Hispanic grownups authorize of Biden’s option, compared to simply under half of White grownups.
But 71 percent of grownups total state Harris’s choice will make no distinction in how they vote, consisting of bulks of Democrats, Republicans and independents.
Asked about the certifications of Harris and Pence to presume the presidency, if that were needed, the findings equal, with 54 percent stating they believed each was certified to take control of the greatest workplace in the land must that be needed. Not remarkably, bulks of Democrats and of Republicans provide unfavorable views about the certifications of the other celebration’s running mate.
By Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin