2020 Dell Inspiron 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD+ 512GB SSD, MaxxAudio Pro, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Webcam, Win 10 S, Black, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card

SnowBell sells computers with upgraded configurations. the manufacturer box is opened for upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

Operating System:Windows 10 in S Mode , to do the things you want with protection you can count on and performance that lasts.

Display:15.6″ HD Touchscreen LCD Display, 1366 x 768 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient LED screen.

Processor:Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Dual-core, four-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Memory RAM:16GB DDR4 RAM, Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs.

Storage Drive:1TB HDD +512GB SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

Graphics:Intel UHD Graphics with shared video memory provide image quality for Internet use, photo editing and casual gaming.

Keyboard:Standard Full-size Keyboard, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing.

Audio:MaxxAudio Pro with Stereo speakers deliver breathtaking, three-dimensional audio that flows above and around you with depth and precision.

Webcam:Built-in HD webcam with microphone makes it easy to video chat with family, friends or teleconference.

Battery:3-cell lithium-ion

Dimensions (WxDxH) and Weight and Color:15″ x 10.2″ x 0.78″ / 4.45 lbs / Black

Ports:2x USB 3.0 Type A, 1x USB 2.0 Type A, 1x HDMI Outputs, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1x media card reader

Network: Wireless-AC

