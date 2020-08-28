2020 BMW Championship leaderboard, takeaways: Hideki Matsuyama leads, Tiger Woods in contention after Round 1

If you saw recently’s Northern Trust at TPC Boston, where there were 2 59 watches on the very same day and 30 under was the ultimate winning rating, the preliminary of the BMW Championship was generally the precise reverse of that.

Only 3 gamers played Olympia Fields under par on Thursday in Round 1, and if you were 2 over thru 18 holes, you’re acquiring strokes on the field. That’s great news for a great deal of huge names in this occasion since there were a great deal of 2 overs (and even worse!) onThursday Let’s have a look at the leaderboard entering into Friday’s 2nd round.

1 Hideki Matsuyama (-3) — He was very first in the field from tee to green and very first on the leaderboardafter Round 1 This need to not be a surprise. Olympia Fields will nearly absolutely recognize the very best ball-striker in the field today, and it might end beingMatsuyama He definitely has the chops to remain at the top. It’s generally real that a course recognizes the very best ball-striker in a provided week, however it will be a lot more real today provided how quick and company this course is playing.

2. Tyler Duncan (-2 )— To provide you a concept of how great a 68 was on Thursday, think about the truth that it was nearly 5 strokes much better than the field averagein Round 1 An comparable …