2020 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 1

The 2020 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields begins Thursday, and it should be a great one given the complexity of the course and the breadth of players involved. Dustin Johnson comes in leading the FedEx Cup standings with just eight rounds remaining in the playoffs, but Justin Thomas — the defending champion at this tournament — is right on his heels. There are plenty of players just beyond them — Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Sungjae Im among them — looking to jump up to the No. 1 slot in the standings heading into the Tour Championship next week (whoever is No. 1 will start the Tour Championship at 10 under).

Tiger Woods is a lot farther back and needs a top-six finish on Sunday to make it to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. With the way he hit it last week at The Northern Trust, I wouldn’t put that past him this week as everyone tees it up just outside of Chicago. There’s a lot at stake at this no-cut event, and I can promise the winning score at this tough track will not be 30 under like it was last week. But still, just like how it went down at TPC Boston a few days ago, the best of the best will undoubtedly emerge with just two events left in the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard and our complete viewer’s guide.

…