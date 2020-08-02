2020 ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Laptop (AMD Ryzen 3 3200U up to 3.5GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 3, Backlit Keyboard, FP Reader, WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10) (Grey)



Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit Display: 15. 6 inch FHD(1920 x 1080) with four-sided wider NanoEdge bezel display Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor (2. 6 GHz base frequency up to 3. 5 GHz, 2 Cores, 1MB Cache) Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM Hard Drive: 256GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3 Wireless: 802. 11ac, Bluetooth 4. 1 Webcam: YES FR Reader: YES Audio features: Stereo speakers Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard Ports: 1 x COMBO audio jack 1 x Type-A USB 3. 0 (USB 3. 1 Gen 1) 1 x Type-C USB 3. 0 (USB 3. 1 Gen 1) 2 x USB 2. 0 port(s) 1 x HDMI Battery Type: 2 -Cell 37 Wh Battery Weight: 3. 75lbs Dimensions: 14. 4 x 9. 1 x 0. 8 inches Color: Gray

15. 6 inch FHD(1920 x 1080) with four-sided wider NanoEdge bezel display, AMD Radeon Vega 3, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor (2. 6 GHz base frequency up to 3. 5 GHz, 2 Cores, 1MB Cache)

RAM is upgraded to 16GB DDR4 memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once

Hard Drive is upgraded to 256GB SSD provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. It gives you enormous space to save all of your files. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage

1 x COMBO audio jack, 1 x Type-A USB 3. 0 (USB 3. 1 Gen 1), 1 x Type-C USB 3. 0 (USB 3. 1 Gen 1), 2 x USB 2. 0 port(s), 1 x HDMI

Windows 10 Home brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.