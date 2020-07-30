2020 ASUS ROG Strix G 15.6″ FHD LED Gaming Laptop Computer, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD+ 512GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, HDMI, Win 10, Black, 32GB Snow Bell USB Card



15.6″ FHD LED Display, 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, Anti-glare Energy-efficient LED screen.

Intel 9th Gen Core i7-9750H Processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Hexa-core, twelve-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

16GB DDR4 RAM, plenty of high-bandwidth to smoothly run your games as well as multiple programs. 1TB HDD+ 512GB SSD Save files fast and store more data. With plenty amounts of storage and advanced communication power, great for major gaming, multiple servers, backups, and more.

RGB Backlit Keyboard, features a highlighted WASD key group, broader space bar, allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB dedicated Graphics memory. Smart Amp Audio, Stereo Speaker System.

Windows 10 Home included. 3-cell Lithium-ion battery, 14.2″ x 10.8″ x 1.0″, 5.3 lbs. 3 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x 3.5-mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x LAN, 1 x HDMI 2.0 output expands your viewing options. Wireless-AC and Bluetooth, Black, Bonus 32GB Snow Bell USB Card.