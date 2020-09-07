2020 alligator season resulting in near-record catches

Mississippi’s alligator season is drawing to a close, and the 2020 numbers are impressive. According to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the recent hurricane threats from Marco and Laura did not appear to cause the harvest numbers to drop.The 2020 season ends Monday, and MDWFP Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said it will be tough to beat the state records.”We have had a number of alligators that were caught in excess of 700 pounds. I think right now our records show seven alligators that show were 13 feet or longer, and it’s going to take over 14 feet to break the length record,” Flynt said.Even though the state alligator season ends at noon Monday, hunters have until noon Tuesday to get their reports.

