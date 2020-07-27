2020 15.6″ Laptop – Intel Quad-Core Atom x5 E8000 Processor – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC -10000mAh Large Capacity Battery Endurance- Ash Silver Keyboard Frame



Specification:

Screen 15.6 inch

Resolution 1920 *1080

CPU Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.04GHz

RAM DDR3 4GB ROM 64GB

Camera: 2MP

Wireless Wifi 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0

Battery Life 10000mAH

Power Device 5V/2A DC Charger

Package weight: 1.74 kg

Product size: 35 x 24 x 1.5 cm / 13.7 x 9.5 x 0.6 inch

Ports:

2 x USB 3.0 Port

1 x TF Card Slot

1 x DC Jack

1 x Earphone Jack

1 x HDMI Port

Package include :

1 x 15.6 inch Windows 10 notebook

1 x US power adapter

1 x User guide

✉15.6 Inch 1920 *1080 HD true life display offers rich colours and crisp text for a rich viewing experience .

✉ Intel Quad-Core Atom x5 E8000 Processor ,1.04Ghz CPU ,up to 2.5Ghz .Internal Memory: 4GB DDR3 , 64GB Storage .10000 mAh Large capacity Battery endurance .

✉ Always stay connected with ultra-fast USB 3.0, HDMI, micro SD and headphone jack ports .

✉ Micro HDMI allows you to connect your laptop to an external monitor or big-screen TV .

✉ Ideal for word processing, email and media streaming (including Micro Office ,Netflix, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and more) .