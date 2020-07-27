2020 15.6″ Laptop – Intel Quad-Core Atom x5 E8000 Processor – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC -10000mAh Large Capacity Battery Endurance- Ash Silver Keyboard Frame

Price: $239.99
(as of Jul 27,2020 23:13:46 UTC – Details)
Specification:
Screen 15.6 inch
Resolution 1920 *1080
CPU Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.04GHz
RAM DDR3 4GB ROM 64GB
Camera: 2MP
Wireless Wifi 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.0
Battery Life 10000mAH
Power Device 5V/2A DC Charger
Package weight: 1.74 kg
Product size: 35 x 24 x 1.5 cm / 13.7 x 9.5 x 0.6 inch
Ports:
2 x USB 3.0 Port
1 x TF Card Slot
1 x DC Jack
1 x Earphone Jack
1 x HDMI Port
Package include :
1 x 15.6 inch Windows 10 notebook
1 x US power adapter
1 x User guide
✉15.6 Inch 1920 *1080 HD true life display offers rich colours and crisp text for a rich viewing experience .
✉ Intel Quad-Core Atom x5 E8000 Processor ,1.04Ghz CPU ,up to 2.5Ghz .Internal Memory: 4GB DDR3 , 64GB Storage .10000 mAh Large capacity Battery endurance .
✉ Always stay connected with ultra-fast USB 3.0, HDMI, micro SD and headphone jack ports .
✉ Micro HDMI allows you to connect your laptop to an external monitor or big-screen TV .
✉ Ideal for word processing, email and media streaming (including Micro Office ,Netflix, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and more) .