2019 Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds, Pumping Bass, IPX7 Waterproof, Secure Fit, Bluetooth 5 Headphones, Stereo Calls, Noise Isolation, One Step Pairing, Sports, Work Out

Price: $39.99
True Wireless Earbuds for True Musical Freedom
Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds are the embodiment of musical freedom. They boast our pioneering graphene-enhanced drivers that deliver a wider soundstage, intensified bass, exceptional accuracy, and crystal-clear clarity. The earbuds’ ultra-secure fit keeps them securely in place during your commute, while navigating city streets, or even when working up a sweat. And when you need to recharge, the mini charging case gives Liberty Neo a boost without being constrained by a power outlet and wires.
Key Features
Expertly Tuned Sound: Graphene drivers produce a wider sound stage with exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology increases bass by up to 43%.
Lightweight and Secure: Proprietary GripFit technology keeps your earbuds securely in position, while the ultra-lightweight 0.2 oz build ensures they’ll never weigh you down.
IPX7 Waterproof: Exclusive SweatGuard protection creates a watertight barrier for your wireless earbuds against rain and sweat.
Unbreakable Connectivity: An external antenna and Bluetooth 5.0 work together to create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and device.
Built-In Microphone: For clear, hands-free calls.
Key Specifications
Audio Sensitivity: 97db SPL
Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz
THD+N: <= 1%
Antenna Return Loss: Typical: -14dB Limit :-12dB
Microphone: MEMS Omnidirectional Mic
Audio Source: iPhone, iPad, Samsung, Blackberry, Nexus, Smartphone, Computer, PC, Notebook, MP4, MP3, etc.
Proprietary Technology: Graphene-Enhanced Drivers, BassUp, SweatGuard, Exclusive Composite Diaphragm
What’s In The Box
Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds
Mini Charging Case
XS/S/M/L EarTips
XS/S/M/L EarWings
Micro USB Cable
User Manual
18-Month Warranty
Note:
If Liberty Neo doesn’t immediately activate after removal from the case, hold the button on both sides for 1 second.
If you want to use mono mode, please use the right earbud.
This product cannot be connected with multiple devices at the same time. If you need a pair of earbuds that simultaneously connects with multiple devices, check out Soundbuds slim and Spirit X (Upgraded).
How to recharge Liberty Neo after exercise:
Clean with water to remove sweat from the earbuds. Dry completely before placing in the charging case, paying particular attention to the charging connection points.
Charge with a 5V certified charger and cable.
Expertly Tuned Graphene Drivers: As graphene’s earliest pioneers, we have used our experience to create a new driver for Liberty Neo wireless earbuds that takes full advantage of the material’s remarkable properties. 100 times harder than steel and 35% lighter than traditional driver diaphragms, it oscillates with extreme precision to give your music a wider soundstage with exceptional accuracy and crystal-clear clarity across the entire frequency range.
Bass You Can Feel: Our exclusive BassUp technology analyzes your audio’s low frequencies in real-time and instantly increases the bass by up to 43%. Stop simply listening to your music, and start really feeling it.
Unbreakable Connectivity: An LDS antenna, derived from satellite technology, combines with Bluetooth 5.0 to create an almost unbreakable link between your earbuds and your device—even in busy places. No skips, no drops.
Power a Week of Listening: Using our Anker heritage and high-efficiency power cells, Liberty Neo delivers over 3.5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra 9 hours from the compact charging case.