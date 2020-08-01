2019 Newest Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6″ HD High Performance Laptop PC |7th Gen AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core 3.10 GHz| 4GB RAM | 128GB SSD | 802.11ac | Bluetooth | DVD+/-RW | HDMI | Win 10

Price: $476.98
(as of Aug 01,2020 18:52:56 UTC – Details)
Lenovo 130-15AST Laptop: Improve productivity with this Lenovo Ideapad laptop. Enjoy crisp video on the 5. 6-inch HD display, and manage files in record time with the fast 128GB solid-state drive. An AMD A9 Processor paired with 4GB of RAM make this Lenovo Ideapad laptop an ideal choice for multitaskers and media consumers alike.
Windows 10 Home; AMD A9-9425 processor; 15. 6″ display; 4GB memory; 128GB solid state drive; Bluetooth; outdoor screen; HDMI output