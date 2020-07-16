2019 HP 17.3″ HD+ Flagship Home & Business Laptop, Intel Quad Core i5-8265U Processor Upto 3.9GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, DVD-RW, WiFi, HDMI, GbE LAN, Bluetooth, Windows 10, Black



This computer may be upgraded for performance improvement. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

Hard Drive: 512GB SSD

Memory: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM

Optical Drive: DVD±RW

Display: 17.3″ HD+ SVA BrightView WLED-backlit Display (1600×900)

Touchscreen: No

Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core Processor (1.60 GHz Up To 3.9GHz 6MB Cache)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Ethernet: 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2

WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_BGN

Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader

Keyboard: Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Built-in HD Webcam: Yes

Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Integrated Speaker/ Microphone, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45

Battery: 41WHr 3-cell lithium_ion

Color: Black

Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 16.3 x 10.7 x 1

Weight: 5.4 lbs

