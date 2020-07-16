2019 HP 17.3″ HD+ Flagship Home & Business Laptop, Intel Quad Core i5-8265U Processor Upto 3.9GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, DVD-RW, WiFi, HDMI, GbE LAN, Bluetooth, Windows 10, Black

Price:
$790.58 - $721.00
(as of Jul 16,2020 09:50:04 UTC – Details)
This computer may be upgraded for performance improvement. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.
Hard Drive: 512GB SSD
Memory: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM
Optical Drive: DVD±RW
Display: 17.3″ HD+ SVA BrightView WLED-backlit Display (1600×900)
Screen Resolution: 1600 x 900
Touchscreen: No
Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core Processor (1.60 GHz Up To 3.9GHz 6MB Cache)
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ethernet: 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2
WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_BGN
Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers
MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader
Keyboard: Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Built-in HD Webcam: Yes
Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Integrated Speaker/ Microphone, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45
Battery: 41WHr 3-cell lithium_ion
Color: Black
Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 16.3 x 10.7 x 1
Weight: 5.4 lbs
