2019 HP 15.6″ FHD IPS Touchscreen Laptop Computer, 8th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-8250U up to 3.4GHz (Beat i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD, 802.11ac WiFi, USB 3.1, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10

Technical Specifications:

Display: 15.6 in diagonal Full HD IPS WLED-backlit touchscreen (1920×1080), 10-finger multi-touch support

Processor: Intel Core i5-8250U (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)

Storage Drive: 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD

RAM is upgraded to 8GB memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; Hard Drive is upgraded to 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. It gives you enormous space to save all of your files. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage.

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, media card reader

Windows 10 Home brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. | 1-Year UpgradePro Limited Warranty* | View description and warranty section below for more details.