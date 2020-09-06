2019 HP 14“ Laptop (Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz, Dual Cores, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 Home) (Ash Silver) (14-CF0012DX)



Travel lightly while remaining productive with this slim HP laptop.

The 4GB of RAM and Intel Pentium Gold processor handle multi-tab browsing and streaming with ease, while the 128GB SSD offers quiet, fast performance.

This HP laptop has a 14-inch HD display for sharp visuals, and the built-in camera and microphone support video conferencing.

Windows 10 operating system. Windows 10 brings back the start menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the edge web browser that lets you markup web pages on your screen

Powered by the latest Intel Pentium Gold processor 4417U 2.3GHz, 2M cahce, smart dual-core processing performance for HD-quality computing

14″ Display bright View glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Wled backlight no Optical Drive

8GB system Memory for advanced multitasking substantial high-bandwidth RAM

128GB Solid State Drive (SSD) while offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times