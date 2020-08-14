2019 HP 14, 14″ HD Thin & Light Flagship Laptop Computer, 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7100U 2.40GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI, Stereo Speakers, Windows 10

Price: $405.00
(as of Aug 14,2020 02:52:25 UTC – Details)
Microprocessor: Intel Core i3-7100U (2.4 GHz, 3 MB cache, 2 cores)
memory: 4 GB DDR4 RAM
video graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620; integrated
hard drive: 128 GB SSD
display: 14″ Diagonal HD SVA bright View micro-edge WLED-backlit (1366 x 768)
keyboard: full-size island-style keyboard
pointing device: touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
wireless connectivity: 802.11B/g/n (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo
network interface: integrated 10/100/1000 GbE lan
expansion slots: 1 multi-format SD media card reader
external ports: 1 USB 3.1 Type-C; 2 USB 3.0 Type A; 1 HDMI. 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/Microphone combo
minimum Dimensions (W x d x H): 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches
weight: 3.15 pounds
power supply Type: 45 W Smart AC adapter
battery Type: 3-cell, 41 Wh li-ion
audio features: dual speakers
operating system: Windows 10 Home 64
