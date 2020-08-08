2019 ASUS VivoBook F510QA 15.6” WideView FHD Laptop Computer, AMD Quad-Core A12-9720P up to 3.6GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD , USB 3.0, 802.11ac WiFi, HDMI, Windows 10



Price: $466.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 17:36:27 UTC – Details)



PRODUCT OVERVIEW: 1. 15. 6″ anti-glare Full HD WideView display with ASUS Splendid software enhancement2. Powerful AMD Quad Core A12-9720P Processor (2. 7 GHz, up to 3. 6GHz)3. Lightning fast WiFi keeps you connected through any congestion or interference4. AMD Radeon R7 Graphics5. Comprehensive connections including USB 3. 1 Type-C, USB 3. 0, USB 2. 0, HDMI6. 14. 2″ wide, 0. 8″ thin and portable footprint with 0. 3″ NanoEdge bezel for a stunning 80% screen-to-body ratioDisplay 15. 6″ anti-glare Full HD WideView displayProcessor AMD Quad Core A12-9720P 2. 6 GHz ( up to 3. 6 GHz)Memory 4GB DDR4 RAMHard drive size 128GB SSDOperating system Windows 10 in S modeVideo AMD Radeon R7 GraphicsPorts USB 3. 1 Type-C, USB 3. 0, USB 2. 0, HDMIWireless Networking 802. 11acsBattery life 6HDimensions 15. 0″ x 10. 1″ x 0. 8”Weight 5. 0 lbs

Powerful AMD Quad Core A12-9720P Processor (2. 7 GHz, up to 3. 6GHz); Performance that Matters for Everyday Users.

15. 6″ anti-glare Full HD WideView display with ASUS Splendid software enhancement; AMD Radeon R7 Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

4GB DDR4 2400 MHz sdram Memory for full-power multitasking; 128GB SSD offers a compact warehouse for storing all your favourite movies, music, photos, and more in one convenient place

802. 11ac WLAN, Comprehensive connections including USB 3. 1 Type-C, USB 3. 0, USB 2. 0, HDMI

Windows 10 in S mode, 14. 2″ wide, 0. 8″ thin and portable footprint with 0. 3″ NanoEdge bezel for a stunning 80% screen-to-body ratio