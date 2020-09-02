2019-20 NBA Award Results Tracker

The 2019-20 NBA routine season remains in the books and while this year’s award winners will not exist in a red carpet telecasted broadcast as they have actually been for the previous 3 years, the hardware will still exist.

The choice to bypass the award program was an apparent one offered the worldwide pandemic underway and it enables the league to return to the method they utilized to present award winners; prior to the tip-off of different NBA postseason video games.

The specific release dates for each award have actually not been revealed prior to the real expose, leaving some space for analysis regarding when the next statement may come.

We discussed the 3 finalists for each 2019-20 NBA award last month and have actually been breaking down the real results as they have actually been called over the previous 2 weeks.

We’ll continue to do that and upgrade this tracker, which will combine all of the info, consisting of any published release dates if we get them.

Coach of the Year:Nick Nurse

Aug 22: Nurse edged out Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks and Billy Donovan of theOklahoma City Thunder Full Story.

Top Five: Nurse, Donovan, Budenholzer, Spoelstra (Heat), Vogel (Lakers)

Other first Place Votes: McMillan (Pacers)

Defensive Player of the Year: Giannis …