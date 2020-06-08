2018 — When Simona Halep laid her Grand Slam ghosts to rest

In June 2017, Simona Halep misplaced a 6-4, 3-Zero lead towards Jelena Ostapenko within the French Open remaining. Six months earlier, she had been edged within the Australian Open remaining by Caroline Wozniacki.

In June 2018, Halep was nonetheless ready for a Grand Slam title, and as her coach Darren Cahill informed The Tennis Podcast as a part of their Roland Garros Re-Lived sequence, the strain was changing into insufferable forward of her fourth Grand Slam remaining towards Sloane Stephens.

“The day before the final, someone important from Romania asked me how she was doing, because it was really important,” mentioned Cahill.

“I reassured him that she was in good condition and prepared to go. He grabbed me and mentioned ‘no, I don’t imply to win for her, I imply Romania actually, actually wants her to win.’ That’s the sort of strain she was underneath, and for Simona to get better from a set and a break down, with all that was occurring, was essentially the most satisfying expertise of my profession — teaching or enjoying’.