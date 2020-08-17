2018 Newest HP Premium High Performance Business Flagship Laptop PC 14″ HD LED-Backlit Display Intel Pentium N5000 4GB DDR4 RAM 64GB eMMC Bluetooth Office 365 Personal 1-Year Windows 10 S, Silver



Price: $450.00 - $358.99

(as of Aug 17,2020 18:48:05 UTC – Details)



Product information:

Screen Size : 14″ display Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Anti-glare finish reduces eyestrain and widens the field of view.

Item model number: Intel Pentium processor N5000 Quad-core processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it.

Memory (RAM) : 4 GB SDRAM Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.

Hard Drive : 64GB eMMC flash memory This ultracompact memory system is ideal for mobile devices and applications, providing enhanced storage capabilities, streamlined data management, quick boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

Graphics Processor : Intel UHD Graphics 605 High-application performance and smoother gaming experiences with Intel processor, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and efficient architecture.

Operating System : Windows 10 S Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you mark up Web pages on your screen.

Next-generation wireless connectivity: 802.11.ac Connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N. The Gigabit LAN port also plugs into wired networks.

14 inch 1366 X 768 LED-Backlit TrueLife display Dell TrueLife displays deliver darker blacks and colors that pop for vivid graphics and video, perfect for games, movies, and photos.

Powerful Intel Pentium N5000 Faster than ever, the Intel Pentium N5000 delivers striking visuals, extended battery life, and higher data transfer rates.

4GB DDR4 Memory for fast processing, 64GB eMMC for ample file storage space Holds a significant collection of digital photos, music, HD videos and DVD-quality movie . SD card reader,

Intel UHD Graphics 605 Card delivers fantastic visual effects. 802.11ac/b/g/n (Miracast enabled) wireless; Bluetooth 4.0; 1X USB 3.0 2X USB 2.0; HDMI 1.4; Headphone output/Microphone input combo LAN (10/100

Windows 10 S, 64-bit, 3-cell lithium-ion battery,Office 365 Personal 1-year. Silver, No backlit keyboard