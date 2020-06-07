2016 World T20 Watchalong: Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Stokes and co relive epic final | Cricket News





Carlos Brathwaite (R) and team-mate Marlon Samuels celebrates West Indies’ World T20 final win over England

“Carlos Brathwaite; remember the name!”

The man himself joined the most recent Sky Cricket Watchalong on Sunday afternoon to relive the epic conclusion to the 2016 World T20 final, which noticed him smash Ben Stokes for four-straight sixes to clinch victory for the West Indies.

Stokes too recalled final-over heartbreak, whereas we additionally heard the ideas of Windies skipper Daren Sammy, England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, Joe Root and Sky Sports‘ Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd.

Read on for the very best of what the bunch needed to say…

England set the West Indies 156 to win

England set the West Indies 156 to win, with Joe Root top-scoring of their innings of 155-9, with 54 from 36 balls. Root then takes two wickets within the second over – together with the harmful Chris Gayle – as West Indies limp to 11-3…

SAMMY nonetheless struggles to observe, even in sunny St Lucia…

“I’m watching it right here on my balcony, and I’m nonetheless nervous. Even understanding every thing that’s going to occur, I’m nonetheless somewhat bit nervous – seeing us 11-3!

“Because of the lineup we had, we all the time thought one partnership would take us shut. Marlon (Samuels) batting in that scenario, he took his time to construct an innings.

Joe Root celebrates after dismissing Johnson Charles and Chris Gayle within the second over

ROOT on that Gayle over…

“The method I checked out it was, nobody is anticipating you to get him [Gayle] out, nobody is anticipating you to take wickets. You’re simply attempting to bowl a decent over, get in and out as rapidly as you’ll be able to – put a little bit of strain on at first of the powerplay – and then I’ve completed a very good job.

“When you choose up that first wicket you simply suppose, ‘if I can in some way sneak one other one right here’, you then’re dwelling the dream.

“As you can see by my celebrations, I had no idea what to do. I had not prepared for taking wickets in a World Cup final – it was an amazing feeling!”

FARBRACE by no means felt assured…

“We have been almost going dwelling! Halfway although the second sport of the event in opposition to South Africa, we have been chasing 230 to win!

“I keep in mind Trevor Bayliss saying to all people, ‘relax, we have to win this, let’s not be 10-3, let’s take our time on this run-chase’.

“We have been 44-Zero off two overs! Rooty obtained an excellent 80 to get us dwelling.

“It was a very unusual event for us; we have been at first of this white-ball group actually creating and taking part in good cricket; we by no means actually performed effectively, and it wasn’t till we obtained proper to the tip of this sport that I genuinely felt we had an opportunity to win it – and I’m usually very optimistic!

“It was such a strange final that went one way and then the other. It was a tough game to watch at the time and it’s going to be even tougher to watch it back now.”

Darren Sammy is pictured with opposition skipper Eoin Morgan forward of the final

SAMMY recollects his notorious critique of the West Indies Cricket Board after the sport…

“It felt prefer it was us in opposition to the world. I’ve by no means seen such a centered West Indies crew. The solely method we may voice what he needed to voice was to win.

“No regrets in any respect. It needed to be completed, the world needed to know the challenges we went by means of.

“We have a brand new administration now. It began from again then. For too lengthy, our cricket was being suffocated by that earlier administration.

“We did all these things, in spite of what was going on.”

ROOT was nonetheless cautious of the West Indies menace…

“At the midway stage, we in all probability thought we have been slightly below par, however after the beginning we obtained with the ball, we felt very a lot answerable for the sport.

“But we watched the West Indies by means of the event, and you all the time felt they have been by no means out of any sport. Even the India [semi-final] sport, they managed to win out of nowhere. We have been all the time very cautious of that on the sphere.

“They’ve got that one over in them that can really turn the game. I think it was Lendl Simmons who went beserk against India and flipped the game on its head. They just saved that one over against us to be the last one.”

Samuels struck an important unbeaten 85 off 66 deliveries to assist steer West Indies to victory

SAMMY on Stokes and Samuels’ conflict…

“Marlon advised us, that when he got here in, Root was bowling and Stokes mentioned one thing like ‘I’d wish to see you get out of this one’ to Marlon.

“I think that comment, that got him really focused. He was really pumped! And then, if you notice, at the back-end, Marlon said something to him after.”

Samuels is given out for 27, however then known as again…

Samuels nicks a Liam Plunkett supply behind to Jos Buttler with the primary ball of the seventh over – it is given out however, after checking the replay, Samuels is known as again with it determined the ball didn’t carry.

England have fun after Ben Stokes takes an excellent catch to dismiss Andre Russell

FARBRACE: “It was large! We thought that was it, that we have been dwelling and hosed at that time. That’s what I imply after I speak in regards to the rollercoaster of a sport.

“But I have to say, there was a monitor next to us in the dugout, and as soon as I saw it, my heart sunk. It was probably the right decision.”

SAMMY: “I was thinking ‘oh my goodness, we are in trouble!’ But, as Farbrace said, when we were watching the monitor on the sidelines, we were saying, ‘that’s not out!’ It was the opposite reaction.”

What was it like within the commentary field?

BUMBLE: “I keep in mind the environment. Absolutely electrical! Fanatical assist.

“With the West Indies, it’s never over till its over, they are so dangerous! I kept looking at the runs required, off how many deliveries and I never felt comfortable – with Samuels there and some big lads to come in who can hit a long ball.”

NASSER recollects Ian Bishop’s prophetic feedback…

“I really did an occasion with Ian Bishop the evening earlier than. He was requested about Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy and he mentioned, ‘remember one cricketer; be careful for Carlos Brathwaite’.

“That’s an honest story; the night before he was bigging up Brathwaite. And I think that is what led to that ‘remember the name’ commentary line, because Bish knew about this lad.”

Brathwaite involves the crease on the 16th over…

The West Indies are 107-6 after David Willey dismisses big-hitters Andre Russell and Sammy within the area of three deliveries; 49 runs are wanted off 27 balls…

England have fun after Ben Stokes takes an excellent catch to dismiss Andre Russell

STOKES felt victory was inside attain…

“In a scenario like this, you recognize you are in all probability just one wicket away. But Marlon was beginning to hit the ball rather well – he had coasted alongside the entire innings however then began to blow up at this stage – and we knew what Carlos was able to on the back-end of an innings.

“I think most of us were thinking that it was looking like we would be champions, but T20 cricket, against the West Indies, means there’s also that tiny bit of doubt that it might not go your way.”

SAMMY knew what Carlos was able to…

“Talking about it nonetheless offers me the goosebumps. I feel Chris Jordan bowled the second-to-last over and, with seven balls left, we would have liked 19 runs.

“Myself and Gayle have been sitting shut collectively and we mentioned, ‘this ball must go for a boundary’. Because usually within the nets, after we practise, we usually work on the equation of the final six balls, 15 runs wanted. 19 was a little bit of a stretch!

“We seemed for Samuels to hit that final ball for a boundary and, when it did not occur, Gayle turned spherical to me and mentioned, ‘that is going to be powerful!’

“But when that first ball disappeared for six over deep-square-leg, that gave us the arrogance.

“We all knew was Carlos was capable of doing and the stars aligned for him. To witness four consecutive sixes – man, every time I talk about it, it’s a miracle!”

Brathwaite performs a usually aggressive shot in the course of the final in opposition to England

BRATHWAITE: “I’ll be trustworthy, I used to be nervous. I will not even attempt to fake I had all of it deliberate.

“Marlon simply mentioned to me ‘swing for the hills!’ And my ideas have been, simply get bat on ball. And if it goes within the air and you are caught, it not less than offers Marlon the possibility to cross and end the sport.

“For it to unfold the way it did, it was pleasing. Ben didn’t execute, I capitalised and the rest is history.”

STOKES: “People suppose I purposely bowled 4 balls within the slot! The actuality is, each time I went again to my mark, I used to be attempting to recollect to bowl a yorker.

“I’d practised, practised, practised and I’d obtained assured with bowling them – I’d completed effectively in opposition to Sri Lanka and New Zealand. I simply did not execute it.

ROOT nonetheless feels for his mate…

“It is quite a hard one to watch back. Mostly because of what happened to Ben at the end, I remember how much it hurt him. I don’t want to see him go through it again. It’s not nice to see one of your mates go through that.”

BUMBLE recollects his function within the final over…

“I used to be lead commentator; Bish was summariser. You simply have a really feel for it, ‘that is turning on its head’ and so that you say, ‘over to you’.

“He [Bish] wouldn’t have it at the beginning and so I ended up just putting the mic down – a case of ‘you better carry on’.”

West Indies want 19 from the final over…

Brathwaite hits the primary of his sixes…

Stokes appears to the heavens after being hit for certainly one of his final-over sixes

BRATHWAITE: “At this level, I used to be fairly level-headed and centered. Marlon was extra animated and excited.

Second ball, second six; straight over mid-on…

STOKES: “Serious shot, that!”

BRATHWAITE: “I middled that one!”

STOKES: “Looking back on it – I’m more experienced now – I would have slowed it down a bit more, as opposed to getting back to my mark and going again. I didn’t feel like I composed myself as well as I would do now.”

Brathwaite hits his third-straight six, a slight mis-hit, skewed over large mid-off…

STOKES: “I thought that one was out.”

BRATHWAITE: “I thought so too.”

STOKES: “I don’t know how that went so far? That’s out of bounds on the golf course, that one.”

West Indies win!

Brathwaite fires a fourth six in a row to see West Indies to a second World T20 win…

BRATHWAITE: “After every thing, it was simply good to benefit from the embraces.

“I did not know the final ball went for six, it was solely after we took a victory lap that Ashley Nurse advised me. I knew it was over the infield and not less than 4, however did not comprehend it went for six.

“It was just pure jubilation! It changed my life.”

STOKES: “I really feel when one thing like that occurs, you’ll be able to both let it get on prime of you and eat away at you, or use it as an expertise to study from and get higher from.

“I was so determined to use days like that to get better.”