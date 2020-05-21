2015 Ashes Watchalong: how England grabbed 2-1 lead over Australia ahead of fourth Test | Cricket News





England’s Joe Root and Ian Bell have a good time the second of victory within the third Ashes Test

England arrived at Trent Bridge for the fourth Ashes Test of 2015 in buoyant vogue after rallying from defeat within the first match of the sequence to energy right into a 2-1 lead.

The Ashes had been inside grabbing distance with two video games to play – however few, if any, predicted the explosive occasions that might unfold over three enthralling days in Nottingham.

This weekend, you possibly can watch each ball of the Trent Bridge conflict once more. Our build-up begins at 10am on Saturday, on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, with the watchalong getting underway at 11am (on Sky Sports Cricket and our Youtube channel) when England’s Stuart Broad will probably be amongst our particular company. Day two and day three protection begins at 10am on each Sunday and Monday.

First Test, Cardiff

England 430 & 289 beat Australia 308 & 242 by 169 runs

At 43-Three on the primary morning of the sequence, England gave the impression to be reliving their nightmare of 2013/14 just for Joe Root – dropped for that ultimate Ashes Test in Sydney and put down right here on nought by Brad Haddin – to hit again laborious with a cultured first-innings 134, supported by a gritty fifty from Gary Ballance and flourishing ones from Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

Watch our decide of the funniest moments from the primary Ashes Test together with a seagull concentrating on Ian Ward and an eye-watering second for Alastair Cook Watch our decide of the funniest moments from the primary Ashes Test together with a seagull concentrating on Ian Ward and an eye-watering second for Alastair Cook

Chris Rogers struck the one half-century of Australia’s reply earlier than changing into Mark Wood’s first Ashes wicket, falling for 95, England then constructing on their first-innings lead of 122 regardless of extra top-order hassle.

Chasing 412 for an unbelievable win, Australia subsided from 97-1 to 106-5 after Moeen Ali (3-59) trapped David Warner lbw on the stroke of lunch. Root collected the scalps of Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson (77) earlier than holding the profitable catch at lengthy off and claiming the man-of-the-match award.

What they mentioned – Nasser Hussain: “It’s very rare that you start an Ashes series with a perfect performance. Bearing in mind they’ve come in off the back of a 5-0 defeat in Australia, England were absolutely outstanding from the first ball.”

Second Test, Lord’s

Australia 566-Eight dec & 254-2 dec beat England 312 & 103 by 405 runs

England’s euphoria was short-lived as Chris Rogers (173) – dropped earlier than he had scored by Root at slip – and Steve Smith (215) ran amok at HQ to publish 337-1 on day one. With Brad Haddin absent for private causes, to not return for the remaining of the sequence, debutant Peter Nevill contributed 45 after which snared his first sufferer second ball as Adam Lyth edged behind to start out a collapse that noticed England hunch to 30-4. Australia’s edge was blunted by an stubborn 145-run stand between Alastair Cook and Ben Stokes – however when the skipper dragged on to overlook out on a 28th Test century, the vacationers turned it up a notch.

Watch our high 5 moments from Australia’s victory, together with an unimaginable run out to dismiss Ben Stokes Watch our high 5 moments from Australia’s victory, together with an unimaginable run out to dismiss Ben Stokes

When Michael Clarke declared simply earlier than lunch, setting England a victory goal of 509, hopes of residence resistance light quick in opposition to Mitchell Johnson (3-27) – Stokes taking lots of stick after being run out for nought, failing to floor his bat.

What they mentioned – Nasser Hussain: “Australia have outplayed England – but how did they turn it around? Their box-office players – Steve Smith, Mitchell Johnson – put in stunning performances and it’s time for Bell – if he plays – to do the same.”

Watch the funniest moments from the Test together with Nasser’s surprising throw and a fan taking a tumble! Watch the funniest moments from the Test together with Nasser’s surprising throw and a fan taking a tumble!

Third Test, Edgbaston

Australia 136 & 265 misplaced to England 281 & 124-2 by eight wickets

Michael Clarke resisted the possibility to place England’s batting straight again beneath the microscope and James Anderson made him pay, demolishing Australia’s first innings with 6-47 after Steven Finn had eliminated Steve Smith and Clarke in his first Test for 2 years. Ian Bell, promoted to a few after Gary Ballance was axed, contributed one of three treasured fifties to maintain Australia’s probing assault at bay and construct a first-innings lead that took the vacationers six second-innings wickets to erase. Finn completed with 5-45 after choosing up Clarke and Adam Voges in successive deliveries – David Warner seemingly enjoying on a distinct pitch as he cracked 77 off 62 balls.

Watch our high 5 funnies from Edgbaston, together with rain coat havoc and a painful blow for one unfortunate dad! Watch our high 5 funnies from Edgbaston, together with rain coat havoc and a painful blow for one unfortunate dad!

Nevill (59) and Starc (58) ensured Australia had one thing to bowl at however England obtained residence at a canter as Bell posted his second half-century of the Test, with Root properly on observe to his because the vacationers had been despatched on the afternoon of day three.

What they mentioned – Michael Holding: “Finn has gone away and done whatever has been required – he has come back fitter, stronger, and solved that technical problem he had of clipping the stumps. It is not easy to re-model your action and get back into rhythm but he has done it and it is really good to see.”

Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain picks out his favorite moments from the third Ashes Test Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain picks out his favorite moments from the third Ashes Test

Our fourth Test build-up begins at 10am on Saturday, on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, with the watchalong getting underway at 11am (on Sky Sports Cricket and our Youtube channel) when England’s Stuart Broad will probably be amongst our particular company. Day two and day three protection begins at 10am on each Sunday and Monday.