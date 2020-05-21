2015 Ashes Watchalong: England’s Stuart Broad looks back on 8-15 in fourth Test at Trent Bridge | Cricket News





Stuart Broad looks on in disbelief after a shocking catch from Ben Stokes

England’s Stuart Broad ran amok to stun Australia on day one of many fourth Ashes Test in 2015, his figures of 8-15 wowing the cricketing world.

This Saturday – nearly 5 years on – Broad himself will speak you thru each ball of that devastating spell at Trent Bridge in our newest watchalong on Sky Sports Cricket.

Join us for all of the build-up to day one at 10am earlier than Broad joins our pundits Mike Atherton and David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd at 11am to share his reflections on an unforgettable morning on which Australia, already 2-1 down in the collection, had been skittled for simply 60 runs.

Our visitors won’t solely give us a novel perception into what it was prefer to be a part of that unbelievable morning, but in addition share their recollections of a cracking collection which noticed England, underneath Alastair Cook’s captaincy, regain the Ashes in simply 14 days.

Once the watchalong is completed sit back and luxuriate in the remainder of the fourth Test as we re-show the match in its entirety on Sky Sports Cricket, concluding with the second England regained the urn on Monday.

Our fourth Test build-up begins at 10am on Saturday, on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, with the watchalong getting underway at 11am (on Sky Sports Cricket and our Youtube channel) when England’s Stuart Broad will probably be amongst our particular visitors. Day two and day three protection begins at 10am on each Sunday and Monday.