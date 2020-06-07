In 2015, Novak Djokovic finally scaled his personal Everest – beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open – but still didn’t win the title for the first time.

A year after that he ran in to Stan Wawrinka in the ultimate, the Serbian World No.1 finally finished the task, defeating Andy Murray to carry all four Grand Slam titles at the same time.

In the most recent edition of Roland Garros Re-Lived from The Tennis Podcast, Djokovic’s coach Marian Vajda talks us through his man’s long journey to win that elusive French Open trophy.