2,000 buildings still wrapped in dangerous cladding, three years after the Grenfell Tower Disaster

Fixing all serious fire safety defects in high-risk residential buildings could cost as much as £15 billion, a parliamentary committee has warned very nearly three years on from the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Some 2,000 residential buildings are still wrapped in dangerous cladding, with a large number of homeowners sleeping in potential fire-traps every evening, according to the report by the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLGC).

But the Government’s new £1 billion fund to remove certain types of cladding will cover just one-third of the highest-risk blocks in England, it adds.

Fixing all serious fire safety defects in high-risk residential buildings might cost up to £15 billion, a parliamentary committee has warned almost three years on from the Grenfell Tower disaster

Some 2,000 residential buildings are still wrapped in dangerous cladding, with a large number of homeowners sleeping in potential fire-traps every evening, according to the report by the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLGC). Pictured: Grenfell Tower the morning after the fire in 2017

Moreover, it says: ‘Stringent rules on signing up to the fund, including a quick application window and restrictions against social housing providers, risks leaving many not able to access vital funding.’

The report calls on the Government to pay the ‘exorbitant costs’ of temporary safety measures increasingly being footed by blameless leaseholders, before getting ready to take legal action against building owners who have dragged their heels.

What the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee (HCLGC) is calling for, three years after the devastating Grenfell fire The parliamentary committee report in to high-risk residential buildings, that is titled, Cladding: Progress of Remediation, demands: The Government to make sure all buildings of any height with ACM cladding to be fully remediated of all fire safety defects by December 2021. Buildings with other fire safety defects, including non-ACM cladding, should really be remediated before June 2022. The Building Safety Fund to be risen up to address all fire safety defects in every high-risk residential building, potentially costing up to £15 billion. Any residential building where works never have commenced by December this season to be subject to a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO), with a brand new national human body created to step in where councils are ‘unable or unwilling to act’.

It suggests a hard line should be taken against slow-moving building owners, including a thorough use of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO) to take direct ownership of the freehold of buildings with serious fire safety defects.

The report, Cladding: Progress of Remediation, states: ‘Residents are facing life-changing bills for a lot more than just combustible cladding.

‘If the Government does not provide additional funding, let’s be clear: it means thousands of residents sent massive bills for conditions that aren’t their fault, and which, in many cases, will be a financial burden where they will never recover.

‘It means thousands fewer affordable domiciles, as councils and housing associations are forced to divert funds to remediation projects; and worst of, it will signify some works are never performed.’

Some 300 residential blocks in England still have Grenfell-style aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, while around 1,700 more have some type of dangerous cladding like timber or High Pressure Laminate.

The Government has so far committed £200 million for the removal of ACM cladding from private residential blocks and £400 million for social sector blocks.

In the spring budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak setup a £1 billion fund for the removal of unsafe non-ACM cladding for residential blocks 18 metres or taller.

But the committee said this might cover only around 600 of the 1,700 buildings, saying the Government is ‘clearly trying to find methods to fit a £3 billion liability right into a £1 billion funding pot.’

Moreover, building owners only have between June 1 and July 31 to apply for funds, which are to be allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, and any works commenced before March 2020 will not be covered.

The report added the funds cover only cladding removal, and do not stretch to other serious fire safety defects including combustible insulation, timber balconies and walkways, missing fire breaks and faulty fire doors.

Sunday marks three years since the Grenfell Tower fire, where an electric fault with a kitchen appliance sparked a devastating blaze which killed 72 people.

Flames which rapidly engulfed the 24-storey west London building were fuelled by its ACM cladding system, which had a polyethylene core.

But the Government’s new £1 billion fund to eliminate certain forms of cladding will take care of just one-third of the highest-risk blocks in England, it adds

The cladding system had a heat combustion akin to diesel and near to lighter fluid, the public inquiry in to the disaster has heard.

The report said the victims of Grenfell had paid ‘a terrible price for a catastrophic failure of industry and Government’.

Since the fire, there’s been a national ban on using combustible cladding on new buildings and mandatory sprinklers on new-builds over 11 metres.

The report said the victims of Grenfell had paid ‘a terrible price for a catastrophic failure of industry and Government’

A Government spokesman said: ‘The safety of residents is our priority and since the Grenfell Tower fire we have worked tirelessly with councils to spot buildings at an increased risk and ensure they are made safe.

‘We are providing £1.6 billion for the removal and replacement of unsafe cladding from high-rise buildings and so are bringing forward the biggest legislative changes in a generation to offer further enforcement powers against those who usually do not comply with the law and ensuring that residents’ safety reaches the heart of the construction process.

‘Building owners have a responsibility to keep their residents safe and whilst we have seen positive action from some, we are clear that more needs to be performed to protect their tenants.’