20 Villagers Missing in Myanmar’s Chin State From Conflict in Rakhine

Twenty civilians from Chin state have actually gone missing in between 2018 and 2020, with 5 of them apparently abducted by Arakan Army rebels amidst a 20- month conflict with Myanmar forces in nearby Rakhine state, Chin civil society groups stated Tuesday.

The Arakan Army (AA), which is defending higher autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine individuals, declares both Rakhine state and Paletwa area in the hill systems of Chin state to the north, as areas ruled by Arakan kings centuries back in Myanmar’s westernmost state.

“We have actually got at least 20 individuals missing, [and] a minimum of 5 of them were being apprehended by the AA,” stated Salai Kyaw Aung, secretary of the Chin IDP Support Committee (CISC), which promotes for displaced Chin civilians in Paletwa and in Chin- occupied locations of Rakhine state.

“For the remaining 15, their family members might know who abducted them, but for our committee, it is difficult to say who abducted them without any evidence,” he stated, including that the CISC can not offer a precise variety of missing or abducted Chin civilians.

All the missing individuals and abducted individuals are males, and a lots of them are more youthful than 35, Salai Kyaw Aung stated.

The CISC’s stated onAug 1 that the AA abducted Myint Maung from Paletwa on April 12 and 4 boys from the area on …