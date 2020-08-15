20 Top Universities Join Oasis Blockchain Network’s Data Program By Cointelegraph

20 Top Universities Join Oasis Blockchain Network’s Data Program

Blockchain and data science societies from a few of the world’s most prominent universities have actually signed up with blockchain facilities service providers like Bison Trails as creator members of the Oasis University Program.

The program, revealedAug 13, intends to highlight and promote the Oasis Network within this trainee society environment. The Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake blockchain created to make it possible for the tokenization of data, enabling users to preserve control of what data is shared and to whom.

