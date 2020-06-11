20 Pledges for 2020: The unexpected joys of travelling much, much closer to home

It’s possible I might have become a tad institutionalised.

After 10 weeks of maybe not straying outside my postcode, the easing of lockdown restrictions, gives me license to go further afield, feels decadent – nay, foolhardy even.

Obviously, flying remains out of reach even though you haven’t, like me, sworn off it. Were the FCO to relax its guidelines against all non-essential travel tomorrow, the prospect of jumping on a plane, only to head back seven days later and be forced to quarantine for 14 days, because the government is suggesting, is just a bitter pill to swallow. And, on balance, not likely worth it for most.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Cross-channel trains and boats include the same issue – the looming mandatory self-isolation period dampening even the most ardent traveller’s ardour.





While there’s been much talk of exploring the homegrown charms of great britain instead, for those of us without cars, there isn’t that much “exploring” to be achieved. As I realize it (and I may maybe not understand it at all, given Dominic Cummings’ completely-within-the-rules jaunt to Durham), we’re still maybe not supposed to be using public transport unless it’s “essential”. So a daytrip to the coast has gone out, as is aiming to ambitiously cycle or walk anywhere remotely exotic, given that staying over night is still strictly verboten.

Read more

My biggest trip to date since lockdown began? Travelling an astonishing 5 miles from my home last weekend, a journey time of around 35 minutes by bike. Back in the halcyon days of pre-Covid, this could be nothing to me – it’s less than my usual commute to work. But after more than 8 weeks confined to my own little urban pocket, it felt just as exhilarating, as adventurous, as brimming full of potential as boarding a plane to somewhere new (without the hideous morning trip to the airport).

Of course, it will help that we’re having one of probably the most idyllic springs in living memory. Clambering aboard my trusty steed (bicycle) and soaring through the streets of London, skirting a flamboyantly verdant Regents Park, all while warmed by the early morning sun, is one of the most glorious prospects imaginable. And the town is different – gone are so many of the cars that previously slowed my pace. The bikes have taken straight back the roads now, albeit temporarily, creating the illusion of a be-wheeled utopia most closely resembling the Netherlands.

Where else could my legs just take me on a fine spring day compared to Serpentine – a 40-acre recreational lake in the middle of Zone 1 that happens to be the one place (that I know of) where you’re allowed to swim in London? I’ve done the journey hundreds of times before; it’s on the way to my office. But absence really does make the heart grow fonder – or at the least more appreciative. I saw it all with new eyes as I swooped into Hyde Park along cycle paths immersed in chlorophyll-green grassland. Round the corner and there she was: an arched bridge across the glinting water, the scene like something out of a Jane Austen novel (were it maybe not for one monstrous tower block visible on the horizon).

The banks were densely packed with delicate purple blooms, the water ruffled by the stately progress of swans and Canada geese with their fluffy young in tow. So much beauty, so often ignored. In fact, in two and a half years of cycling to work across this bridge, I don’t think I ever once paused to look. I was always in too much of a damn hurry.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/7 People enjoy the warm weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 2/7 People take pleasure in the warm weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 3/7 Beachgoers bask in the sun on Brighton Beach in Brighton on 20 May EPA 4/7 People take pleasure in the sunshine on Birling Gap beach on 20 May near Eastbourne Getty 5/7 Seagulls are perched on a street lamp as beachgoers bask in the sun’s rays on Brighton Beach EPA 6/7 People head to the beach as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty 7/7 Parts of the nation were expected to reach 29 degrees celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the capability of parks and beaches to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty

1/7 People enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 2/7 People enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach in Dorset on 20 May PA 3/7 Beachgoers bask in the sun on Brighton Beach in Brighton on 20 May EPA 4/7 People enjoy the sunshine on Birling Gap beach on 20 May near Eastbourne Getty

5/7 Seagulls are perched on a street lamp as beachgoers bask in the sun on Brighton Beach EPA 6/7 People head to the beach as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty 7/7 Parts of the country were expected to reach 29 degrees celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the capacity of parks and beaches to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty

The Bank Holiday had introduced more people than normal, and queuing up for the lido the distancing felt a little too social. But then pure, blissful freedom – into the cold water, immersed in its vastness, full of the open sky and the sun-drenched trees and the peace that comes with being almost inside the landscape… these are the sensations we often travel thousands of miles to capture. To feel free and full-hearted. To kick out in order to find nothing inside our way, just the discovery of what it is to be alive. To research and see beauty giving us a coy wink at every turn.

Heavy-limbed and a little dizzy at the sweetness of everything, I clambered out time later and pondered all of the hours I’ve spent in joyless airport terminals, all of the money I’ve spent on magazines and overpriced snacks while waiting to pile in to a metal box with wings, just trying to grasp hold of the same things.

Sometimes travel may be far-flung and exotic; sometimes it can be closer to home; and sometimes, just sometimes, it can be so close to home that you’re back in its history for brunch.