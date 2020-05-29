20 people from Yerevan mental care center test negative for coronavirus – Panorama

Some 20 people from Dzorak Care Center for People with Mental Disorders SNCO in Yerevan have examined negative for COVID-19, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan mentioned in a Facebook put up.

They have been remoted after having shut contact with the 23-year-outdated caretaker of the center, who had been diagnozed with the illness. She had been taken to hospital after falling sick attributable to a unique well being situation.

“Today they have tested negative for the virus,” the minister wrote.