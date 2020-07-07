20 named storms predicted for hurricane season, the most since 2005

This is the earliest in a season that the group has made a prediction this high. The only other time CSU researchers predicted 20 or even more storms was in their August update of the record-breaking 2005 season.

The previous record for the earliest E-named storm was 2005. While this year is on a record-breaking pace and comparisons can certainly be made to the 2005 season, far more goes into a season than the quantity of storms.

A quick comparison of the first five named storms for this season so far implies that 2005 had three hurricanes including a category 4 and 5. And every one of the first five storms in the 2005 season made landfall in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the first five storms of the 2020 season have all been short-lived tropical storms and only two have made landfall.

Ingredients are ripe for an active season The team at Colorado State continues to point to many key facets that favor above-average activity across the Atlantic. For starters, sea surface temperatures across a lot of the hurricane-breeding grounds in the Atlantic are well-above average and also have been for several months. Storms feed off warm ocean waters and will grow stronger under those conditions. Warm ocean temperatures are expected to keep in place getting into the peak months of hurricane season — August to October. “Another reason for active CSU hurricane season forecast is odds of El Niño this summer/fall are extremely low,” based on Colorado State researcher Phil Klotzbach. When El Niño is present, it reduces Atlantic hurricane activity due to increased vertical wind shear — changes in wind speed and direction with height that prevent hurricanes from building. In addition to these favorable seasonal conditions, the researchers also are expecting strong tropical waves to maneuver off Africa’s coast. These tropical waves will be able to exploit the tepid to warm water, which is why the group can be expecting nine hurricanes – four that will be major hurricanes (category 3-5). A storm can form off the East coast Just as records were set for the earliest 5th named storm, Tropical Storm Edouard has harmlessly come and gone from the US. All eyes now fall now on the low pressure that is over the Southeastern US. This low pressure system is bringing widespread rain from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas. Still, the system does not currently pose a threat for developing into a tropical storm since it is over land. Check the latest forecast models However, the National Hurricane Center projects the storm to gradually move offshore from the Carolinas by Thursday. As the system does, it will hit the Gulf Stream’s warm waters and may quickly become a tropical storm. If that occurs, it will be named Fay and it surely will also set another record. The earliest sixth named storm was also in 2005 but didn’t occur until July 21st. Regardless of whether this system becomes a tropical storm, it’s going to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas over the next a few days. Widespread totals of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible along the Carolina coast. After moving offshore, the system is predicted to maneuver parallel to the coast of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. It will bring moderate rain and increased surf and rip currents toward the end of the week and into the weekend. The full extent of the impacts will not be known until the system moves offshore.

