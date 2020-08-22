20 more people perish trying to reach Canary Islands – Middle East Monitor

In the last 2 days, Spanish authorities have actually found the lifeless bodies of 20 people trying to reach the Canary Islands from Africa in rafts, Anadolu Agency reports.

In August alone, 127 migrants have actually vanished or lost their lives on the harmful Atlantic path, while 359 people have actually shown up securely, according to regional media.

On Thursday, authorities discovered a little boat with 15 cadavers wandering in the sea. On Friday, the regional coastguard saved a raft with 16 people on board, 5 of whom did not endure.

Other deadly trips this month consist of ships taking a trip from Morocco and the Sahara that sunk, while appetite and thirst declared the lives of 27 people taking a trip from Mauritania.

Another boat bring 63 people vanished around 3 weeks back.

In 2019, a minimum of 54 people lost their lives trying to reach the Spanish islands, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“This is a humanitarian drama… people save money to pay for a ticket to a better life, running from hunger, war, desperation and even COVID, and they end up dying at sea,” Canary Island premier Angel Victor Torres informed press reporters onFriday “We need to act in solidary and respond with our resources.”

