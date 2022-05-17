Employees of the Environment և Subsoil Inspection Body On May 3-14, 2012, large-scale control works were carried out in the cities of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of atmospheric air protection, during which 20 trucks of different brands transporting bulk materials without opaque cover were found.

Administrative fines in the total amount of 1,000,000 AMD were imposed on the registered cases.

Control measures over the fulfillment of the requirements of the environmental legislation continue.

Nature Protection և Subsoil Inspection Body