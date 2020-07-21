20 Armenians wounded in cross-border fighting with Azerbaijan – Defense Ministry official – Armenian News

All in all, 20 Armenian servicemen have suffered physical damage in the past days’ cross-border fighting with Azerbaijan, according to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson of the Defense Ministry’s Information Center in Ijevan (Tavush region).

At a press briefing in the north-eastern town on Thursday, Hovhannisyan said that no Armenian combat officers were hit in the latest attacks reported after midnight. Meantime he admitted that 10 of the wounded servicemen remain under a “longer medical observation”, with one being in a critical condition.

Hovhanisyan dismissed the repeatedly voiced thesis that the past days’ Azerbaijani aggression was limited only to two subversive attacks. In his words, land forces’ operations accompanied the rocket and mortar strikes and the drone attacks.

“The two attempted subversions were the most outstanding episodes. We call them subversive actions, but they are larger-scale [operations] than just a subversive act. In terms of classical tactics, it is an attack. One hundred people form a company, and given that they are special task subdivisions, the preparedness and armament are of a better quality. I am sure it wasn’t a single artillery battery that assisted 100 people but rather, more probably, several divisions. And that means there were larger-scale attacks than the classical codes of tactics would suggest,” he added.