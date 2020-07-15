20″ 500W 36V 12Ah Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike Removable Lithium Battery Beach Snow Bicycle Moped Electric Mountain Bike Powerful Motor Aluminum Frame Black and Blue



Product Description

20″ 500W 36V 12Ah Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike (Black And Blue).



Excellent climbing performance, no longer need to push when go up a slope.

With high flexibility and terrain trafficability, simply adjust the body to pass through tree roots and small drops.

The front and rear wheels landing evenly, obtain better grip and control sensitivity on rough road environments.

The coating is low-key and calm, the tubes are thick and the welding is beautiful.

Features battery lock and power lock. Power failure braking system and mechanical braking system can provide security for your travel. Throttle Type : Variable Speed Control – 1/2 Twist Throttle.

NOTE:

It is NOT professional mountain bike, slope should not be too long or too steep, it is recommended to ride on flat roads or paved mountain roads

You can use this serial number (usually located at the bottom of the bike frame, some models will be located on the head tube) to file with the vehicle management center.

Removable 36V 12AH lithium battery, ride more than 18-23 miles with pure electric power on a flat road(Rider weight<132LBS).

Sunproof saddle, made of breathable fabric, allows moisture wicking, promoting heat dissipation.

Shimano 7-Speed,selecting gears according to different topography and weather.

Possess outage braking system and Mechanical braking system,bring a sense of security.No skid,No faulty brakes.

2020 Newest electric mountain bike come with 100% 20’’ Aluminum frame, and high-quality front fork.

You’ll have no problem cruising over sandy or snowy terrains and enjoying the ultimate electric biking adventure.

You can ride more than 18-23 miles with pure electric power on a flat road(Rider weight<132LBS).

The range of riding mileage depends on whether you use pedal assist power more or throttle power more.

The 36V 12AH lithium battery is removable in order to be dismounted and charged anywhere on the 500W high speed brushless gear motors easily assists you to travel at the 20mph road speed limit(Shimano External 7 Speed Gear).

Center distance of two wheels: 1185 mm

The length of the middle tube: 420mm

Total length of the bike: 1768 mm

Handle Bar to ground: 1150 mm

Saddle to ground : 840-990 mm(Please be careful not to exceed the safety line when adjusting the height)

Horizontal distance from The frame head tube to the seat cushion: 640 mm

Maximum vehicle speed:

20Mph (Rider Weight<132LBS flat road and full power)

Distance Per Charge:

18-23 miles (Electric only Test on Flat City Road Rider is about 130lbs)

Charging time:

Approximately 6-8 hours

Maximum climbing angle:

8°

Head tube:

Ø50*Ø50*120L

The pipe heterotypic:

Ø 27.4 * 2.2 T * 420 l

Other information:

Reaming Ø 27.4. Equipped with rear motor Standard disc brake seat

Generous design, easy daily maintenance.



Green short-distance travel

Simple exercise

Daily commute

Healthy outdoor recreation

▽There may be an extended charging cable to keep the battery alive(Need to recharge the battery regularly to maintain its alive) , which is useless for you. If you receive this cable, please ignore it, there is a professional charger in our package, please use the right charging equipment to charge.