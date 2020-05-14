2 years after tragic accident, Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles welcomes baby girl

Two years after a tragic accident killed her 4-year-old daughter and unborn youngster, Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles welcomed a baby girl whose identify has an additional particular which means: Hope.

The Tony Award-winner introduced she welcomed a daughter, Hope Elizabeth, in an Instagram put up she shared Saturday. Her daughter was apparently born in April, carrying on a household custom.

“3 generations of April Babies,” Miles wrote alongside a photograph of Hope’s toes.

Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, shared the happy news of her being pregnant in March, prompting heartfelt messages of affection and congratulations from the Broadway group.

“We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” Miles wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years….and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

In March 2018, one other driver crashed right into a automobile carrying Miles, who was 7 months pregnant, alongside along with her daughter, Abigail, Miles’ good friend Lauren Lew, and Lew’s 1-year-old son, Joshua. Both kids died on account of the crash. Two months later, Miles misplaced her unborn youngster, who she had deliberate to call Sophia.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow,” she stated in March.

Miles took time to grieve after the accident and returned to the stage in August 2018 to reprise her Tony award-winning function in “The King and I.”

Baby Hope’s arrival prompted loads of celebratory messages from Broadway stars and followers all over the world who agreed that Hope is precisely what the world wants proper now.

“Ruthie!!!!! Oh my goodness!!!” wrote Laura Benanti. “My heart is bursting for you! May god bless you all.”