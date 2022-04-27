The 2-year-old Ar thrown by his mother into the Debed River has a positive dynamic, this was reported by “Surb Astvatsamayr” MC.

The child’s condition has stabilized, his life is not in danger.

“He has already become close to the staff and smiles at everyone.

“The child has complications left over from drowning, but the doctors of” Surb Astvatsamayr “MC are doing their best,” said the speaker of the MC, Gorg Derdzyan.



