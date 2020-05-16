2 women found dead under bridge in Rome, GBI searches for vehicle | News

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for a vehicle belonging to a girl who was the sufferer in a murder case in Rome.

On May 13, officers found two women deceased under the Etowah bridge.

The two women had been recognized as 19-year-old Vanita Richardson and 31-year-old Truvenia Campbell of Rome. Police say each victims had been in the gold coloured 1997 Toyota Corolla through the night hours of Tuesday, May 12.

Anyone with info regarding this vehicle or the investigation, please contact the GBI tipline at 1-800-597-8477.