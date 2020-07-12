2 Texas police officers killed in line of duty; suspect dead, chief says

Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez were identified as the officers who were killed.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott addressed the news via Twitter on Saturday evening and praised the self-sacrifice of both men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community,” he wrote. “I’ve spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We unite to #BackTheBlue.”

This is really a developing story, please check always back for updates.