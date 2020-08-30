2 Russian aircraft make ‘unsafe’ intercept of US Air Force B-52 bomber

The Russia pilots crossed within 100 feet of the nose of the B-52 several times and likewise triggered turbulence to the B-52 limiting its capability to maneuver, according to the declaration.

“Actions like these increase the potential for midair collisions, are unnecessary, and inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules,” statedGen Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa leader, in the declaration.

“While the Russian aircraft were operating in international airspace, they jeopardized the safety of flight of the aircraft involved. We expect them to operate within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent accidents,” he stated.