2 People Shot Dead, 1 Wounded

Riots and counterprotests have led to shots being fired in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as two people are confirmed dead and another wounded.

Uncontrolled rioting has been raging since Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot by police. The popular narrative that Blake was “breaking up a fight between two women” seems to be unraveling.

Police scanner audio reveals that Blake was trespassing and took a woman’s keys, and police officers were advised before the confrontation that had a warrant for a violent felony and two misdemeanors.

Blake is also (*1*) facing a rape charge in Kenosha, and has a history of domestic battery and endangering the life of a child.

Video of the incident that kicked off the riots appears to show Blake ignoring commands from Wisconsin police officers, physically (*2*) with them, and then lunging into his vehicle on the driver’s side.

Violence and Gunfire Erupts in Kenosha Shooting

