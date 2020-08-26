2 People Shot Dead, 1 Wounded

Riots and counterprotests have led to shots being fired in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as two people are confirmed dead and another wounded.

Uncontrolled rioting has been raging since Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot by police. The popular narrative that Blake was “breaking up a fight between two women” seems to be unraveling.

Police scanner audio reveals that Blake was trespassing and took a woman’s keys, and police officers were advised before the confrontation that had a warrant for a violent felony and two misdemeanors.

Blake is also (*1*) facing a rape charge in Kenosha, and has a history of domestic battery and endangering the life of a child.

Video of the incident that kicked off the riots appears to show Blake ignoring commands from Wisconsin police officers, physically (*2*) with them, and then lunging into his vehicle on the driver’s side.

Here is the Jacob Blake police scanner audio. The police were informed that Blake was involved in an incident at a home where he wasn’t supposed to be, and that there was an open warrant for him. https://t.co/WiAv4CXKc2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2020

Violence and Gunfire Erupts in Kenosha Shooting

