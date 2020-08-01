2 Pack Micro SD Card 4GB TF Card 4G SDHC Flash Memory Card Class 4 with Adapter

Price: $13.99
SINOBRIGHT microSDHC Flash Memory Card 4GB Capacity, 2 Pack
Class 4 speed: 4MB/s minimum data transfer rate
MicroSDHC card dimensions: 11mm x 15mm x 1mm
SD Adapter Dimensions: 24mm x 32mm x 2.1mm
Operating Temperatures: -25°C to 85°C
Storage Temperatures: -40°C to 85°C
Compliant: with the SD Card Association specification
Compatible:
with microSDHC host devices only.
Can be used as a full-sized SDHC card when combined with the adapter.
4GB Micro SD Card + SD adapter with retail packing.
Applies to Cell Phones, Cameras, MP3 / MP4 Player and More devices.
Micro SDHC Class 4 speed.
Plug and play.
1-Year warranty.