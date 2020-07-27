2 Pack Controller for PS4,Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 with Dual Vibration Game Joystick(Blue + Purple)



Price: $51.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 09:35:26 UTC – Details)



Third party product from china,this is not the original Sony controller- Compatible with Sony Playstation 4 PS4 console & PC .Not made by Sony.

♜ Third Party Product – Compatible with Sony Playstation 4 PS4 console & PC .Not made by Sony.Charge Efficiently: This wireless controller can easily be recharged, even when on standby, or with any standard charger with a micro-USB port.

♜ Precision Control: The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games.And permanent software update service.

♜ Refined Analog Sticks: Improved analog sticks and trigger buttons allow for unparalleled accuracy with every move.

♜ New Ways to Play: Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker will offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games and its 3.5mm audio jack offers a practical personal audio solution for gamer who want to listen from their games in private.

♜ Sharing At Your Fingertips: The addition of the share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button.Upload gameplay videos and screen shots directly from your system or live-stream your gameplay, without disturbing the game in progress.