[2 Pack] Bluetooth Portable Speaker, True Wireless Stereo Speakers, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass, 100 Ft Wireless Range, Microphone, LED Light Show, TF Card, Aux in, Mini Small Pocket Size

Megatek True Wireless Stereo Speakers – [2-Pack]



Megatek Bluetooth LED Stereo Speakers supports all Bluetooth devices for wireless connection. TWS Technology pairs the supplied two speakers wirelessly, and works as one stereo speaker system, and you can also use them as Bluetooth speaker sparately. Enjoy fantastic dancing light show with Megatek T4.

TWS technology allows you to pair two the supplied speakers to enjoy true wireless stereo sound, with two powerful and crisp 5W speakers, the high-quality sound will make you experience the pleasure of enjoying music.

With six different LED lighting modes, it illuminates your house parties, birthday parties, and all events .The cool lighting effect will make you feel like you are in a concert hall or a party.

Transparent Acrylic Cover, Safe, Non-friable, Mini & Portable Design, Light Weight, Easy to Carry.

360 degrees surround stereo, restore the most original sound quality, experience the most real music scene.

Package Contents

Speakers*2

User Manual*1

3.5mm Audio Cable*1

Micro-USB Charging Cable*1

Megatek Twins Bluetooth Led Speakers support all Bluetooth devices for wireless connection. You can also use auxiliary input to enjoy wired music, or insert the TF card to play music directly. Its built-in battery lasts for 12 hours music playback at 50% volume.

ENJOY FANTASTIC DANCING LIGTH SHOW – Megatek wireless LED Bluetooth speakers have 6 LED light modes, Including three thematic colors of red, green and blue and three variable colors. While you enjoy music, you can experience the pleasant atmosphere of parties and concerts.

INCREDIBLE 3D HD SOUND – Equipped with precision acoustic drivers, Megatek mini Bluetooth speakers deliver excellent 3D HD stereo sound with 10W total output power. Exclusive bass up technology offers you enhanced bass and ensures zero distortion.

EASY TO USE – The Bluetooth 5.0 speakers easily connect to your iPhone/Smartphone/Tablet/all Bluetooth-enabled devices from up to 33 feet away, for wireless music streaming. You can also choose the auxiliary input for external sound, or just insert your TF card to play music directly. With built-in microphone for hands-free, you will not miss important calls while listening to the music. Charge the built-in batteries for 3 hours, and you can enjoy music for up to 6 hours playback at 50% volume.

MINI SUPER-PORTABLE – The 2-pack portable speakers deliver full, vibrant natural sound from small speakers that fits in the palm of your hand. They can be easily put into the pocket, suitable for using in your home or outdoor activities. They can also be a wonderful festival gift for your beloved ones!