2 Pack 16GB Sandisk Ultra Plus Class 10 48mb/s SDHC SD Memory Card SDSDUP-016G-A46 UHS-I For Digital camera Nikon Canon Fujifilm Kodak



Price: $16.45

(as of Aug 23,2020 13:41:21 UTC – Details)



“Twice as Fast as ordinary SDHC Cards Store lots of photos and Full HD videos—and transfer them quickly to your computer—using SanDisk Ultra Plus SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards. Great for compact-to-midrange point-and-shoot digital cameras and camcorders, these memory cards offer read speeds of up to 48 MB/s and are twice as fast as ordinary SDHC cards, allowing you to take pictures and transfer files quickly. SanDisk Ultra Plus SDXC and SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards come with up to 16GB of storage and are resistant to water, extreme temperatures, x-rays, and shocks. A label allows you to note what’s on the card for easy identification. Great for capturing Full HD Videos SanDisk Ultra Plus SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards have Class 10 and UHS speed class 1 (U1) speed ratings for recording Full HD (1080p) videos. Enjoy smooth video recording performance whether you’re recording a family get-together, sporting event, or school play. Up to 16GB of Storage Space SanDisk Ultra Plus SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards come with a data storage capacity available in 16GB, allowing you to take lots of photos and videos before having to change the card or transfer the files to your computer. Durable design for use in Extreme Environments SanDisk Ultra Plus SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards are shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, X-ray-proof, so you can enjoy your adventures without worrying about the durability of your memory card.”

SanDisk Ultra PLUS SDXC and SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards have Class 10 and UHS speed class 1 (U1)

SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards come with a data storage capacity available in 16GB

SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards are shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, X-ray-proof

Store lots of photos and Full HD videos and transfer them quickly to your computer using SanDisk Ultra PLUS SDXC

Great for compact-to-midrange point-and-shoot digital cameras and camcorders