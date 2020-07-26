2 NYC Hells Angels arrested in hit that killed rival biker gang leader

Surveillance video launched by NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison reveals 2 masked shooters emerging from an SUV and pointing weapons at Rosado as they chased him down the street.

New York City CITY BIKE GANG LEADER KILLED IN APPARENT HIT, REPORT SAYS

An NYPD spokesperson stated Sunday that Rosado passed away of gunshot injuries to the neck, head and shoulder.

The 2 Hells Angels charged in the murder were Frank Tatulli, 58, of the Bronx, and Sayanon Thongthawath, 29, of Queens, cops stated.

A 3rd guy Anthony Destefano, 27, was likewise charged with participating in the hit.

NEW HELLS ANGELS CLUBHOUSE IN New York City CITY SPRAYED WITH SHOOTING

Chief Harrision revealed the arrests recently.

The New York Post determined Destefano as a reputed member of a Bronx biker gang called Satan’s Soldiers.

Officials stated the murder was retribution for the Pagans shooting up a Bronx structure that the Hells Angels transferred to in 2015 after offering their old Manhattan website for $8 million, The New York Times reported.

“The Hells Angels moved from Manhattan to the Bronx,”Lt William S. O’Toole informed the paper. “So the Pagans want to show them, ‘We’re the Bronx Pagans. We’re the motorcycle club.’”